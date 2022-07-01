Cancer Survivor Urges Us To “Never Lose Hope”

A tribute sculpture to commemorate Mr Louis Baldachino’s journey through cancer was unveiled yesterday at Primary Care Centre by Mr Patrick Geoghan, the Director General for the GHA and Minister for Health Albert Isola. The sculpture and story behind it are designed to “inspire the sick with positivity and strength.”

Mr Baldachino was diagnosed with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer in July 2015 I and has since undergone numerous treatments and operations. He describes the last few years as “a journey of many emotions” but one which has ultimately led him to want to inspire others in whatever health issue they may have to fight.



He said: “My journey led to many people from all walks of life to congratulate me for my courage, determination and positive attitude. Some have even expressed I have helped them to fight their own health issues. This encouraged me to want to add my grain of sand and inspire in any way possible and as many as possible, to have faith and courage, to stay determined and strong, to be positive at all times and absolutely to “Never Lose Hope”.”



The sculpture, by local artist Ermelinda Duarte, has a spiral that opens gradually through and decreases gradually until it closes. The spiral is a symbol that represents the journey plus changes in life as it unfolds.



Ms Duarte said: “The sphere increases in size until the word HOPE where it will start to get smaller, shrinks and disappears. This shows the growth of the disease and how it shrinks till it disappears. The reason for this is to show how there’s a beginning and an end to the illness.”



Mr Baldachino reflects on the moment he was diagnosed seven years ago: “I still now find it frightening to read the diagnosis in CUN’s (Clinica Universidad de Navarra in Pamplona - the oncology specialist hospital I was referred to by the GHA) medical report! The diagnosis was simply heading towards the worst possible outcome and facing a 2-6 months chance of survival. It was simply a terrifying prospect!”



He continued: “At the time of my diagnosis, I still had a young family and it was undoubtedly the most difficult time of my life! I remember I just cried my eyes out every day for the following couple of weeks! But I also remember taking the most important decision of my life: I was never going to lose hope and I was never going to let this horrible disease win the battle.”



On 3rd August, he started chemotherapy treatment for three months followed by one month of radiotherapy. Scans done in early December showed the tumor had shrunk over 50% and had made the possibility of surgery a reality. In January 2016 Mr Baldachino underwent a 10-hour-long surgical procedure.



Still, frustratingly, despite this, the overall forecast was depressing and for the next 10 months Mr Baldachino was treated with three different intravenous chemotherapy treatments but blood analysis and scans showed that the disease did ‘not go away’.



Added to this were other obstacles and setbacks in the three years since the initial diagnosis.



“It was immensely and desperately tough to say the least,” he said, adding that he still remained absolutely determined to “Never Lose Hope”.



Mr Baldachino also opted to participate in an immunotherapy clinical trial in Pamplona. This meant very long journeys every week for two years but, after a year or so into the trial, results were beginning to be very positive.



After successfully removing, by radiosurgery, some residual disease which persisted in the upper intestinal area, he continues to this day with immunotherapy treatment every three weeks within the clinical trial. He continues to have excellent results with no evidence of disease.



Two years ago Mr Baldachino reached his 5-year survival milestone for pancreatic cancer which is only 8% (the lowest 5-year survival rate of any of the 22 common cancers) and his next goal is the 10 year survival milestone which only has a 1% survival rate.



A quote from CUN’s Oncologist Dra. Leire Arbea Moreno perhaps highlights the magical success of his story:



“Louis, you are one of our miracles of the 21st century!”



He concludes on a positive note: “Despite all that I have endured, I could not be a happier person today. The many positives I have experienced, so many happy moments and emotions that are too difficult or impossible to put into words. The amount love and support from my family, friends, my ex-work place management and ex-work colleagues seemsto have been endless. I have the opportunity to revive ‘lost/dormant’ friendships and family relationships. The opportunity to meet incredible medical professionals. The opportunity to realise how lucky I have been to work with an incredibly caring management team and wonderfully supportive colleagues. The opportunity to realise how lucky we are to live in Gibraltar and have the support of the GHA and it’s various departments. The opportunity to reaffirm how lucky I am to have such a wonderful, determined and supportive wife in Tamara and incredibly strong sons and daughter - Louis, Karl and Madison.”