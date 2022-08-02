ERG/AOP Welcomes Updated Monkeypox Helpline

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2022 .

ERG/AOP have welcomed the GHA’s updated Monkeypox helpline.

‘Anything that makes it easier for people needing to get information to help them avoid or treat Monkeypox is good. And we welcome the on-going efforts being made by the Ministry of Public Health under Prof. Dr. John Cortes, and under the very able helm of Dr. Helen Carter, the Director of Public Health,’ Equality Rights Group/Action on Poverty Chair Felix Alvarez stated today.



‘We have developed a good on-going rapport with Dr. Carter who, at every step of the way, has proved amenable and helpful in establishing a good working relationship both with us and with others in the community who can be garnered to liaise in the service of our people’s health.



‘In this regard, we ask people to note that a new telephone line has been established by the GHA, one which should make it easier and faster to access the necessary information anyone may need on prevention and treatment. The smallpox vaccine is now programmed to be received in Gibraltar shortly, and we strongly encourage anyone who has questions on this matter to not hesitate to contact the service. Here is the new number: 222 58707. Email contact remains the same at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



