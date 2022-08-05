Minister Daryanani At Commonwealth Games Business Forum

Written by YGTV Team on 05 August 2022 .

The Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, has attended the Commonwealth Games Business Forum in Birmingham, UK.

A statement from the Government follows below:

He was accompanied by Mr Jared Peralta,Country Director of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council Gibraltar Office.

Minister Daryanani was invited to attend this prestigious event to celebrate the opening of the Commonwealth Games along with Heads of State, Ministers and business leaders from all over the world focusing on investment in and within the Commonwealth.

The conference was opened by Prime Minister, Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP. It also included speeches by the Chancellor ofthe Exchequer, Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP and various people in business and politics.

Minister Daryanani commented: “This was another opportunity for Gibraltar to carry on with our work within the Commonwealth family of nations. I have made many interesting contacts over the last few months and this event allowed me to touch base with them and make even more new contacts. The Commonwealth is important for Gibraltar, more so in the post-Brexit era. There is always interest in what we are doing and we need to work hard to convert this interest into new business for Gibraltar. I feel it is important to keep Gibraltar’s name visible within political and commercial circles in these challenging times”.



