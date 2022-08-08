Charlize Buhagiar Crowned Miss Teen Gibraltar 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 08 August 2022 .

Charlize Buhagiar has been crowned Miss Teen Gibraltar 2022.

A statement from No1 Models Gibraltar follows below:

She was crowned by Shania Rawlinson at a sold out show at the Alameda Open-Air Theatre.

Choreography by Kelvin Hewitt (Nº1 Models Gibraltar) a very complicated decision for the judges to choose amongst the 12 beautiful contestants for the title. At the end votes were added and this determent the representative for Gibraltar at the Miss Teen Universe Pageant.

Presented by Kelvin Hewitt the event was agile and entertaining, with up to five different sections of the contestants (Opening Number, Miss Individuality , Miss Creative, Miss Catwalk and Miss elegance to go punctuating the different prizes that were selected on the night (individual, creative look, Catwalk and Elegance.) With the presence of JFDance, Owl by Charlene Figueras and the talented Espe Galla. The Miss Gibraltar 2022 contestants also showcased OWL by Charlene Figueras.

After two hours, The winner was 15 years old Charlize Buhagiar, 1st Princess was Alba Narvaez who also won the Miss Social Network award and 2nd Princess was awarded to Isabelle Torres who also won Miss Catwalk, Miss Individuality, Miss Friendship and the Beauty With A Purpose Award. The Miss Creative was awarded to Sam Mclaoud Rodgers and the Miss Photogenic was given to Susan Da Costa, No1 Models Award Jyra Hendrick and the Miss Elegant award was awarded to Briana Martinez.

Kelvin Hewitt Director of No1 Models would like to thank once again everyone who made the show possible especially my helpers for working so hard Backstage and my front of house for always being so professional, it was again another successful show with great feedback from the public.

Photography - Josie Barcelo

Makeup- Rafa Anaya, Sonia

Hair - Daniella Lima

Kelvin Hewitt

No1 Models Gibraltar (Director)