GHA Welcomes Director Of Finance

Written by YGTV Team on 22 August 2022 .

The GHA Director General Professor Patrick Geoghegan has welcomed Charles Patron as the new Director of Finance for the Gibraltar Health Authority.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Mr Patron has a wealth of financial and accounting experience, working in the professional and commercial sector, and will be an asset to the GHA in supporting them with their transformational agenda. Mr Patron will be based with the Director General and other Executive Team members at St Bernard’s Hospital.

Mr Patron said: “I am grateful to have been given this opportunity to form part of the Executive Team at the GHA during this important period of transition”. He believes that making the GHA more financially efficient can only lead to the development and enhancement of our health service, without losing focus on the expanding needs of our patients and our Community.

The Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Charles to his new role as Director of Finance. His wealth of expertise will be an invaluable asset as we Reset, Restart and Recover to deliver the best possible service to our patients.”



