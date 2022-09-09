GSD Statement On The Passing Of Her Majesty The Queen

Below follows a statement from the GSD:

The GSD is saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

She was a symbol of stability, strength and loyalty over the course of her reign. For over 70 years as the British monarch she embodied the best of British and Commonwealth values. Her passing is an end of an era that will be unrivaled and unsurpassed.

Her loss will be felt not just in the United Kingdom but in the entire Commonwealth. The people of Gibraltar will feel that loss also as she was the Queen of Gibraltar and we join the Commonwealth family in mourning her death and celebrating her life and what she meant to so many people.

Our thoughts are with the King, the Queen Consort and all the Royal family at this time. God save the king