GGCA Statement On ITLD Dispute
The GGCA, together with its ITLD representatives, met with the official side yesterday as regards the current ITLD dispute.
A statement from the GGCA follows below:
The GGCA was pleased that there was positive engagement and dialogue. Consequently, we are still in dispute and the staff will maintain their position viz a viz the refusal of discretionary overtime. However, as a gesture of goodwill, we shall not escalate into industrial action. A further meeting has been set for the 18th October.