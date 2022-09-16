GGCA Statement On ITLD Dispute

The GGCA, together with its ITLD representatives, met with the official side yesterday as regards the current ITLD dispute.

The GGCA was pleased that there was positive engagement and dialogue. Consequently, we are still in dispute and the staff will maintain their position viz a viz the refusal of discretionary overtime. However, as a gesture of goodwill, we shall not escalate into industrial action. A further meeting has been set for the 18th October.