'Incredible Years' Parenting Course To Be Run By The Care Agency

Written by YGTV Team on 21 September 2022 .

The Care Agency’s Early Help Team based at the Family Centre at Mid Harbours will be commencing the 'Incredible Years' Parenting course on the 30th of September 2022. This course will run for 12 weeks, taking place every Friday morning from at 9:30 am for two hours.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Incredible Years Course is an internationally renowned parenting course, which the Family Centre staff have received training to deliver to parents and families across Gibraltar. The course runs for 12 weeks in a group setting supporting parents and families to get parenting advice and support.

The course is specifically aimed at families with children aged between 3 and 12 years of age and caters for the needs of parents that attend. It aims to improve relationships between parents and children, and to help manage challenging behaviours through effective discipline techniques.

The Head of Children’s Service (Ag) Sally Harrison stated: “Many families have similar challenges and difficulties with parenting. The course supports parents and carers to learn more about managing behaviours, developing positive relationships with their children, while learning new skills and techniques in a supportive environment where other parents or carers may be experiencing similar difficulties”.

The Minister responsible for the Care Agency, Mr Albert Isola commented: “The Care Agency is pleased to be able to continue to offer this support to families and make a positive contribution to the lives of children and families within Gibraltar”.

The coursewill also be advertised via the schools electronicApps,with access to a registration form.

If you require further information, or would like to register directly, please contact the Family Community Centre on 20046386 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





