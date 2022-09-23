Minister Daryanani In Panel Discussion At Cruise Lines International Association Conference

Written by YGTV Team on 23 September 2022 .

Minster for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has participated in a panel discussion titled “Promoting new regional cruise itineraries”. The discussion took place at the CLIA conference in Malaga, Spain.

The Minister was joined by Jesus Peña (Malaga Port Authority) Jamil Ouazzani (Director, Tangier City Port) Grant Holmes (Global head Cruising, Inchape) and Elisabetta De Nardo (Vice President Port Development, MSC Cruises)



The discussion focused on increasing cruise calls in the region of the Western Mediterranean. Minster Daryanani took the opportunity to showcase Gibraltar as a popular cruise destination and highlighted our plans for the future as things evolve after the COVID-19 pandemic.



Minister Daryanani commented” “Things have changed dramatically in the cruising industry after the pandemic. It is more competitive than ever before and we need to keep up with these changing times. These events are even more important now. Malaga and Tangiers are our direct competitors but it is also crucial to explore if we can work with them to see if we can attract more traffic to the region. At the same time, I promoted our port as one of the best in the Mediterranean. The number of cruise calls for next year is on the rise, this kind of promotion helps. It is not easy but we will keep on working to improve as there is a lot to be done”.



