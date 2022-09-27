Tinnitus Awareness Talk

Written by YGTV Team on 27 September 2022 .

The GHA’s ENT Consultant Sandro Chiti-Batelli will give a public talk on Tinnitus in order to raise awareness of the condition and provide an update on its latest research and management strategies.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, is a common condition that affects millions of people around the world. It can greatly interfere with patients’ daily activity and sleep, and impact their quality of life. Hearing loss and noise exposure have been clearly identified as risk factors but as yet, in the majority of circumstances, the cause of the ringing remains unknown. Although a definitive cure is still not available, patients with tinnitus can benefit from several management options that span from sound to behavioural therapies. Patients that suffer from Tinnitus and seek medical advice should be referred by their GP’s to an ENT clinic.

The talk is open to the public and will take place at 6:30pm on 4th October, in the Charles Hunt Room at the John Mackintosh Hall.

Mr Chiti-Batelli said: ‘This talk will raise awareness of tinnitus and provide an opportunity for members of the public to learn about the latest research into the condition and the best strategies for managing it. The talk is open and free for anyone interested to attend. I’d also like to take this opportunity on behalf of the GHA to thank GHITA for supporting this important initiative.’





