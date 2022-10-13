Gibraltar Heritage Trust ‘Lest We Forget’ Workshop With Illustrator Eleanor Dobbs

Written by YGTV Team on 13 October 2022 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be collaborating with Illustrator Eleanor Dobbs from the Rock Retreat to hold an illustration workshop on Thursday 10th November from 6:30pm to 8:30pm in the Main Guard in the lead up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday on 11th November.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

Our theme ‘Lest We Forget’ aims to shed light on the memory of fallen Gibraltarian soldiers who were involved in the war effort in the World Wars of the last century. We will be sharing their stories and reproducing their photographs as sketches.

This workshop also supports Reading Force, a charity which brings together forces’ families in UK and overseas through reading and storytelling. We therefore encourage forces’ families in Gibraltar to take part.

Open to all ages (children must be accompanied by an adult).

Participants are invited to bring photographs of their own family members to reproduce, however we will have resources available if you do not have images to bring.

Furthermore, we will be asking for a contribution of £8 to be donated to this charity and to the Heritage Trust upon your registration or at the workshop.

Register your interest via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Space is limited therefore we recommend that interested individuals book a place as soon as possible.





