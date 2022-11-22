Going for Gold

A senior Royal Gibraltar Police officer has just returned from the UK after completing a Multi-Agency Gold Incident Command course.

Superintendent John Field spent four days at the Fire Service College in Moreton in Marsh, alongside police, fire, ambulance and military bosses from across the UK.



The course aims to help senior officers prepare for major incidents or civil emergencies.



In the UK, the emergency services use the terms gold, silver and bronze to indicate the different levels of command during a crisis.



As a Gold Commander, Supt. Field is qualified to lead in the coordination of such incidents or emergencies.



