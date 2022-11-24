RGP Officer Qualifies As Coxswain

Written by YGTV Team on 24 November 2022 .

An RGP officer was congratulated today by the Commissioner of Police after qualifying as a Coxswain in the RGP's Marine Section.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

PC David Reyes spent the past three years studying and putting the hours in at sea to complete several courses, which now allow him to pilot any of the RGP’s marine vessels.

He was taught in Gibraltar under the guidance of experienced Coxswain PC Lee Pozo.

PC Reyes, said: “It was a lot of hard work, but it’s been worth it.”





