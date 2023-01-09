PossAbilities Morning Coffee Club Returns To Cafe Fresco

As of today, PossAbilities' Morning Brew Breakfast Club returns to Cafe Fresco, at Ocean Village. The breakfast club, in collaboration with Cafe Fresco, will offer complementary tea, coffee and breakfast goodies and aims at bringing persons in similar situations together in support of one another, to share experiences, offer guidance and form familiar social circles.

A statement from PossAbilities follows below:

These casual breakfast mornings assist families and individuals who support persons with Disabilities & Supported needs.

PossAbilities and Cafe Fresco will sponsor these breakfast clubs to facilitate attendance and give back to those who will benefit from this incentive.

For a laid back ‘brew’ and a chat, you can pop along to Cafe Fresco at Ocean Village every Monday morning at 10am, everyone is welcome!