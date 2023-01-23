Conclusion Of Industrial Action At The IT&LD

Written by YGTV Team on 23 January 2023 .

The Government of Gibraltar in conjunction with the Gibraltar General & Clerical Association (GGCA), says it has resolved all the concerns and outstanding issues raised by the Information Technology & Logistics Department (IT&LD).

A statement from the Government follows below:

To this end, the GGCA has confirmed to the Government that all industrial action within this department will cease immediately.

The IT&LD are a fundamental component of Government IT infrastructure. This has always been the case, and the agreement reached between HM GOG, IT&LD and GGCA consolidates this position. The Chief Minister met with members of the IT&LD and their union this morning and reiterated the high regard in which the department and its functions are held by the Government.





