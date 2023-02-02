Lathbury Sports Complex Parking to be Made Available to the Public

Written by YGTV Team on 02 February 2023 .

The underground parking at the Lathbury Sports Complex will be made available to the public as from tomorrow, Friday 3rd February. Initially, the parking will be free of charge until the pay machines are installed within the next few weeks. The facility will then mirror the service offered at the Mid-Town Multi Storey parking where red ID card holders will be able to park for free for three hours. No parking will be permitted overnight.

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares, said: ‘I am delighted to be able offer this amenity the local sporting fraternity, other cross sections of the community and indeed our visitors to the Upper Rock. However, I must also remind the public that when and where possible public transport, which is also free of charge, should be utilised in order to reduce the amount of vehicles on our roads. The No2 Bus route provides a regular service with bus stops available by the Garrison Gymnasium. It is then a short walk up Windmill Hill to the Lathbury Sports Complex and the Upper Rock Nature Reserve.’



A statement continued: “Part of the Island Games legacy and an integral part of the biggest investment in sporting infrastructure in the history of Gibraltar, the Lathbury Sports Complex has itself has been operational since the 1st October 2022 under the management of the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority. It is slowly but surely gaining in popularity with activity increasing on a daily basis. The addition of the 52m pool, the testing and commissioning of which is at the final stages.



“These world class facilities house an 8 lane IAAF approved Athletics track, a 52m (50m) Olympic Sized FINA approved swimming pool and a playing area suitable for Athletics Field events, football and other activities. Additionally, aside from the changing and conference rooms the building has bespoke media, medical and anti-doping rooms providing the ability to host International events. The spectator capacity of 794 outdoors and 288 indoors can also be increased if and when required.”



