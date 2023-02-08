Government Responds To GSD Statement On Mount Alvernia

Following the GSD’s recent comments, the Government has responded saying that the “standard of care which our elderly citizens receive under the GSLP Liberals Government is now better than ever before.”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "The Government is already delivering the best standard of elderly care in Gibraltar's history, despite the GSD constantly criticising our spending. In fact we are working to improve the standard of care even further and provide new and improved facilities.Instead of welcoming investment and improvement in the provision of care for our elderly, the GSD are criticising and trying to create a negative backlash for a hugely positive project. They called the Suborn a rust bucket that would lead to ruin and now they have their GSD party events there. In the same way, I look forward to their U-turn volte face when the Rooke facility is established and the community embraces it as the massive step forward that it will be. I shall look forward to the answers to these questions in Parliament when Sir Joe is back."





