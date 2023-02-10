New Coin Range Commemorating Relationship Between Morocco And Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 10 February 2023 .

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association recently launched a brand-new coin range to commemorate the long lasting relationship between Gibraltar and Morocco.

A statement from the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association

In fulfillment of its core mission to work on linking commercial, social, sports, tourism and educational relations between the the British Overseas Territory Gibraltar and Kingdom of Morocco, Gibraltar Morocco Business Association organized ceremonial activities to officially launch a brand-new coin range issued on behalf of the Gibraltar Mint Limited to commemorate the long lasting relationship between the Kingdom of Morocco and the British Overseas Territory Gibraltar. We have started by organize a small party in which the Gibraltar Sea Scouts Group and Pipe Band played on Wednesday, February 8th at 2:00 pm in the April 9th Square, in order to involve the residents of Tangiers in the celebration and remind them of the eighties when the same band used to come to celebrate in Tangier city.

Later, at 4pm, the Association officially launched these commemorative coins, in Tangier Donabo Gardens, of Charifa Lalla Malika Alaoui. The ceremony was known for the presence of many public figures and businessmen from Morocco and Gibraltar. Many public figures and businessmen from Morocco and Gibraltar were present in the ceremony.

These coins depict the effigy of late Queen Elizabeth II, Commander Tariq Ibn Ziyad, Mons Calpe Ferry and GB Airways, the two later proved to be Gibraltar´s life line during the closed frontier days.

We would like to thank firstly, Lalla Malika and all her staff at the Gardens who have made today possible, His Majesty Government of Gibraltar, Tangier City Council, Gibraltar National Mint Limited, Gibraltar Cultural Services, Senwane Center – Association for the Education, Teaching and Qualification of Hearing-Impaired Children, Gibraltar Sea Scouts Group and Pipe Band, and anyone else who has contributed to the event´s success.





