NASUWT Condemns Online Abuse Of Teacher

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2023 .

The Teachers’ Union NASUWT says it condemns the “deeply offensive and unfounded comments” made about Westside School and its staff on a fake Instagram account impersonating the school.

The Union has reported the anonymous account to Instagram as the guidelines clearly violates the platform’s safety guidelines.



The NASUWT has also written to the Department for Education urging for intervention.



Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, said:



“This hoax account is one of the worst abuses of social media the NASUWT has come across.



“All employees have the right to work without fear of bullying and harassment. School staff are no different and must be protected from abusive behaviours.



“A strong message must be sent that such behaviour is will not be tolerated. The NASUWT has written to the Department for Education insisting that the Government takes decisive action to ensure the page is closed down. In addition, the NASUWT expects firm action to be taken against the perpetrators, including prosecution to the fullest extent the law permits.”