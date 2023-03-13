21st Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 13 March 2023 .

The 21st Gibraltar National Dance Festival was recently organised by M.O. Productions at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre between 8th and 11th March 2023. The event saw 182 dancers from, England Gibraltar, Italy, Portugal and Spain participate in various dance categories throughout the 9 sessions.

A statement from MO Productions follows below:

The overall winner and main prize was awarded to 17-year-old Marek Pisanu from Danza Damaris from Italy, for his Contemporary Solo. Out of the 87 soloists, eight dancers were selected by the adjudicator Anna Morgan to perform in the grand final. Bursary finalists included: Caitlin Rodriguez, Jesus Bergal, Scarlett Brown, Ivo Pareja, Brianna Trinidad, Marek Pisanu, Louise Britto and Gaia Bella.

Overall Winners as follows:

M.O. Productions

Marek Pisanu from Danza Damaris, Italy

M.O Productions

Brianna Trinidad from JF Dance, Gibraltar

M.O Productions - Best Male Dancer of the Festival

Marek Pisanu from Danza Damaris, Italy

M.O. Productions Sussex Award

Brianna Trinidad from JF Dance, Gibraltar

M.O. Productions

Best Choregrapher

Jade Federico from JF Dance, Gibraltar, for an Adult Small Group

Lawrence Robles Award For the Most Promising Dancer

David Rotaru from Escuela de Danza Martina

Tessaro, Spain







Festival Organiser, Alfred Rumbo said:



‘We are delighted to have been able to produce the International Festival for 2023 and delighted it has been going on now for over 20 years. We are delighted by the support received from everyone who has taken part. We are pleased with the high standards and quality of dance achieved and maintained throughout the festival and we look forward to our 22nd edition in 2024.’