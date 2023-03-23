Government And Convent Statement On Arrest Relating To Data Breach

Written by YGTV Team on 23 March 2023 .

The Government of Gibraltar has noted the statement today from the independent Investigating Officer appointed by the Royal Gibraltar Police, Mr John McVea, former Chief Superintendent of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, that a 56 year old man has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, conspiracy to obtain unauthorised access to computer material, and unlawful obtaining of personal data.

A joint statement from the Government and the Convent follows below:

The investigation and prosecution of offences is a matter independently pursued by the prosecuting authorities in the name of the Crown and does not involve the Government.

Matters relating to this investigation and arrest are therefore not matters on which the Government will comment at this stage.

The Governor and the Chief Minister echo the statement from Commissioner Ullger that the public can be reassured that, despite the ongoing investigation into this very serious matter, the RGP will continue to ensure the safety and security of the people of Gibraltar.





