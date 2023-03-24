GFSB Earth Hour Initiative

The Gibraltar Small Business Federation (GFSB) is partnering with Prof Daniella Tilbury, to launch a 12-month series of initiatives that support the transition of Gibraltar business towards sustainability.

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

Earth Hour is on Saturday 25th of March at 8.30 pm. Earth Hour is a global movement that seeks to raise awareness about issues such as climate change that affect lifestyles and work practices. The event is held annually encouraging community, governments and businesses to turn off non-essential lights for an hour as a symbolic action to demonstrate commitment to a safer and healthier planet. Over the years it has seen the Pyramids, Big Ben, the Eiffel Tower, the Taj Majal, the Colosseum, Table Mountain and other key landmarks switch off their lights in support.

As we count down towards Earth Hour, the Gibraltar Small Business Federation (GFSB) is partnering with Prof Daniella Tilbury, to launch a 12-month series of initiatives that support the transition of Gibraltar business towards sustainability. These include; sector specific training workshops on sustainability; events involving international speakers and business strategists; podcasts and social media coverage to share examples of best practice from our membership; a Morocco-Gibraltar Business event amongst other initiatives still in development.

Prof. Daniella Tilbury, formed part of the WWF Australia Board and team that had established the movement in Sydney in 2007. Since then, Earth Hour has become the world’s largest grassroots effort for the environment, engaging millions of people across more than 190 countries and territories. You can learn more about the initiative at https://www.earthhour.org/ . Previous years has seen Gibraltar engage community groups, education and government stakeholders pledging their commitment to this agenda. In 2023- 24 the focus will be on the circular economy and business transition.

The initiative is being launched with this announcement more details following shortly after about the sustainability initiative which will unfold over the next 12 months.