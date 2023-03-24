Joint Careers Project Between The Gibraltar Youth Service And CIPD Gibraltar Branch

The Gibraltar Youth Service and CIPD Gibraltar Branch have come together in the presence of Minister Linares to sign a working agreement on a joint project – www.careers.gi.

The project focus is to establish an online careers portal targeting young people in Gibraltar. One of the sections of the website aims to provide an overview of each industry/sector. Other sections of the website will include job hunting skills and personal success stories. The website aims to provide information on the wide variety of careers available locally and inspire young people to choose a career pathway relevant to Gibraltar.

Additionally, this career platform will endeavor to offer insight into a wider variety of pathways; academic routes, training opportunities and apprenticeships.

If anyone would like to get involved in this project by way of providing information on your industry/career please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The team hopes to launch the Careers.gi website by summer 2023.



