Muslim Youth Of Gibraltar To Host Public Iftar Event

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2023 .

The Muslim Youth of Gibraltar is hosting a Ramadam public Iftar (breaking of the fast) event at the Central Hall. The event will start at 7pm on Saturday 15th April.

A statement from the Muslim Youth of Gibraltar follows below:

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims believe the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during this month. It is a month of fasting, not just from food and drink but also from worldly pleasure. It is also a month of charity, reflection, sacrifice and community.