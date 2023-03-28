Muslim Youth Of Gibraltar To Host Public Iftar Event
The Muslim Youth of Gibraltar is hosting a Ramadam public Iftar (breaking of the fast) event at the Central Hall. The event will start at 7pm on Saturday 15th April.
A statement from the Muslim Youth of Gibraltar follows below:
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
Muslims believe the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad during this month. It is a month of fasting, not just from food and drink but also from worldly pleasure. It is also a month of charity, reflection, sacrifice and community.
Entry for the event can be booked via: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/
ramadan-public-iftar-2023- tickets-598297111767