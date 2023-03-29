Government Launches Recovered Assets Fund in Fight Against Economic Crime

Written by YGTV Team on 29 March 2023 .

The Government says it is pleased to announce the establishment of a new special fund called the Gibraltar Recovered Assets Fund. This dedicated fund is designed to collect and manage recovered assets under economic crime legislation, with the goal of supporting and bolstering the efforts of the RGP and HM Customs to combat economic crime.

The Gibraltar Recovered Assets Fund will play a critical role in strengthening the ongoing fight against economic crime in Gibraltar. It will serve as a valuable resource to support and fund specialist training and development, and enhance the capabilities of the Royal Gibraltar Police and HM Customs. The fund will be administered by the Financial Secretary.



Fabian Picardo, Chief Minister, said: "The establishment of the Gibraltar Recovered Assets Fund marks an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to ensure transparency, integrity, and the rule of law in Gibraltar. By reinvesting the proceeds of crime into the fight against economic crime, we send a strong message that Gibraltar is not a safe haven for criminals and their illicit gains and stand with our law enforcement agencies as they work to bring them to justice."



Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services, said: “This initiative further underscores Gibraltar's commitment to uphold the highest international standards in anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) efforts. We are incredibly proud of the continuous efforts that are deployed by the RGP and HM Customs in tackling economic crime. The creation of this special fund is testament to our determination to meet these important objectives.”



