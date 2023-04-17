Living Out Loud Programme Launched By Care Agency

Written by YGTV Team on 17 April 2023 .

The Care Agency Therapy Team have developed and created a new therapeutic programme towards working with young persons as part of assessing the service needs.

The Living Out Loud (LOL) programme is run over 12 weeks at The Family Centre starting on 18th April 2023 from 5pm-7pm.

A statement from the Care Agency follows below:

The programme will be run in two parts: 5pm-6pm will be held in house and will cover a wide range of topics effecting young people of today. Part two from 6pm to 7pm will consist of fun and sporting activities held in the local community. This has been in collaboration with The FamilyCentre Team who have worked alongside the Therapy Team.Activities will include the Climbing Wall, Yoga, Relaxation, Art, Tai Chi and Boxing amongst others to ensure the fun element component is an equal aspect of LOL.

The team have professionally structured each session to support young persons to explore important themes within their developmental stage.

Sessions include psychoeducation and reflective practice exercises on family and personal healthy relationships, boundaries, self-esteem and confidence, psychoeducation on substance misuse, establishing motivation on future goals and developing healthy coping strategies.

The Head of Service for Therapy, Giselle Carreras, said: “I am once again extremely proud of the team for this fifth therapeutic programme which has been developed and launched for the community. The team works with immense vocation and professional parameters in continuing to always monitor, identify and thus through this latter establish programmes such as these,to ensure that our services continue to reflect the need for the community of Gibraltar.”

The Care Agency CEO, Carlos Banderas, said: “I am pleased to announce yet another new development by the Care Agency which will undoubtedly serve the young people of Gibraltar well. I thank all dedicated and committed staff involved in its development.”





