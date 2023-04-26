Together Gibraltar Expresses Concern over Unregulated Fight Event at St Michael's Cave

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2023 .

Together Gibraltar says it is “deeply concerned” by reports of a private fighting event at St Michael's Cave, reportedly organised by Andrew Tate, that took place on Saturday evening.

A statement from the party continued: “According to a statement by members of the Gibraltar Boxing Association, the event appears to have lacked adequate licensing or regulation. Regardless of government spin, this event took place with its full authorisation and at one of our most prestigious landmarks which we entrust government to administer responsibly.



“The fact that such an event took place seemingly without any vetting or risk assessment is extremely worrying, and highlights the legal certainty, security, and safety issues that arise from an unregulated event like this. The government has stated that it has no responsibility for private activity or events, but, as the ultimate authority, it cannot turn its back on its responsibilities. What would have happened if someone had suffered serious injuries or had died in one of these unlicensed fights? Does the Government even understand the reputational risk of events like these taking place, or is it simply too desperate to generate economic activity, regardless of the risk?



“Moreover, it is also concerning that Andrew Tate, who is being investigated on serious allegations of human trafficking and rape, was allowed to appear on a large projected screen to deliver a recorded message during the event. This sends the wrong message to victims of sexual assault and human trafficking and is not the kind of association that Gibraltar should be projecting to the world.



“TG calls on the government to provide detailed information about the legal status of this event and whether any local companies were involved. The party also asks about the level of involvement of the Safety Advisory Group, and calls for all events in Gibraltar to be properly regulated and licensed. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure the respectability, safety and security of all events held in Gibraltar, and we urge it to take this responsibility seriously.”