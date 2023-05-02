GBC Announces Guide For Coronation Coverage

Written by YGTV Team on 02 May 2023 .

GBC has announced a special programming to celebrate HM King Charles III Coronation.

A statement from GBC follows below:

There will be a special edition of GBC News on Saturday 6th May at 10.30am as Gibraltar gears up for the King’s Coronation. The broadcaster will then link up with the BBC for full coverage of the Procession to Westminster Abbey and the Coronation Ceremony. The ceremony will be live on GBC TV and Radio Gibraltar.

From Tuesday 2nd May, the week leading up to the coronation, there will also be a selection of locally produced programmes, coverage of the Military Parade and events across schools and special competitions on Radio Gibraltar.







Life Stories: Royal Visit 1981

Tuesday 9pm

Justine Cartwright hosts a special edition of Life Stories in which she meets locals who remember the visit of Prince Charles in 1981. Prince Charles visited Gibraltar for the start of his honeymoon with Diana. The flew into Gibraltar airport and left on board the Royal Yacht Britannia after being driven through the streets of Gibraltar.







Coronation Parade

Wednesday 5.30pm LIVE

GBC will televise the Coronation Parade live, with GBC Cameras covering the entire route from Casemates to The Convent. The Tri-Service Parade is organised by the Ministry of Defence and will involve British Forces Gibraltar as well as all of Gibraltar’s essential services. The Parade replays in the evening at 10pm.







A Dish Fit for a King

Thursday 8pm

Kellyanne Borge spends her morning with His Excellency the Governor Sir David Steel, sampling a delicious Coronation Quiche whilst he shares some personal anecdotes and stories about the King.







GBC Rewind: Prince Charles & Diana visit to Gibraltar (1981)

Friday 9pm

Every Friday GBC delves into the archives in a programme that’s proving extremely popular with viewers. This week’s GBC Rewind features The Royal Visit of 1981. Watch as thousands took to the streets to welcome Prince Charles and Diana at the start of their honeymoon tour.

Being the Queen

Saturday 9pm

Being the Queen offers a captivating window into the extremely private life of Queen Elizabeth II. This National Geographic documentary uses a treasure trove of never-before-heard interview recordings from those who knew the Queen personally. Paired with deeply researched archival footage and photos, the one-hour special provides an in-depth look at her life and some of the most important, influential events in the history of the British monarchy. Replays on Bank Holiday Monday.

GBC CEO James Neish said: “Like many others in Gibraltar we are looking forward to the Coronation of HM King Charles III and I’m delighted that we will be able to bring such an historically important event to our viewers and listeners together with a great selection of locally produced programmes and news content across the week.”





