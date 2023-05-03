Nico Bado Wins Event On The Junior Dart Corporation Tour

Young Gibraltarian darts player Nico Bado has won the 9th event on the Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) Tour 2023.

A statement from Government follows below:

With this win, Nico is now ranked 5th overall but given technicalities with one of the players currently in the top 5 he is in a strong position to secure one of the four available tour cards for the Advanced Tour next year.

Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares, congratulated Nico adding: “Given that I have been following local darts and in particular the junior scene closely I am not in the least bit surprised by Nico’s achievement. He is another in a long line of products from the GDA Academy. He is performing consistently at the top level and I wish him all the best for his event in the Netherlands this coming weekend and the final tour event in the UK in mid-June. I am confident he can achieve a tour card for the Advanced Tour for next season. A special mention to the GDA and his support network who have no doubt been instrumental in providing the platform for this young man’s achievements to date. Well Done!”.





