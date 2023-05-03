  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Nico Bado Wins Event On The Junior Dart Corporation Tour

Young Gibraltarian darts player Nico Bado has won the 9th event on the Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) Tour 2023. 

A statement from Government follows below:

With this win, Nico is now ranked 5th overall but given technicalities with one of the players currently in the top 5 he is in a strong position to secure one of the four available tour cards for the Advanced Tour next year. 

Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares, congratulated Nico adding: “Given that I have been following local darts and in particular the junior scene closely I am not in the least bit surprised by Nico’s achievement. He is another in a long line of products from the GDA Academy. He is performing consistently at the top level and I wish him all the best for his event in the Netherlands this coming weekend and the final tour event in the UK in mid-June. I am confident he can achieve a tour card for the Advanced Tour for next season. A special mention to the GDA and his support network who have no doubt been instrumental in providing the platform for this young man’s achievements to date. Well Done!”. 



