SNAG To Support We Are One Voice Demonstration

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2023 .

The Special Needs Action Group says it "stands in solidarity" with the We Are One Voice demonstration taking place this Wednesday.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

SNAG (Special Needs Action Group) stands in solidarity with the demonstration taking place this Wednesday to express discontent regarding the lack of progress in disability and special educational needs provisions. We understand the frustration and urgency felt by members of the community who have been affected by these shortcomings for years and therefore support the organisers of this demonstration.



Despite the efforts of many individuals, the progress made thus far has been insufficient to meet the growing needs of those requiring services, provisions and support within our community. The demand for these resources is expanding at a rate that the government has been unable to adequately plan for. As a result, facilities such as St. Bernadette's Centre, the Care Agency, and schools are struggling to accommodate the increasing number of users, leading to overcrowding and limited access to necessary services.



Furthermore, there are significant delays in the diagnosis and provision of therapy services for children, young people, and adults, as well as inadequate access to mental health support for individuals in need. The promised pathways and strategies have not been finalized and even if they were, the government has not done enough to ensure that local professionals receive the necessary training or resources to effectively implement these plans. Reliance on locums and foreign specialists has become increasingly challenging leaving many individuals without the support they require.



The benefit of looking towards the future and planning, which should have commenced many years ago could have avoided instances of brand-new schools already been at near capacity, far too many people going without imperative services and centres that are becoming small and overcrowded, with basic resources such as transport buses being in a very sorry state. These are a few of the many examples.



We believe it is time to move beyond empty promises and unimplemented legislation. We believe it’s time to move beyond Special Needs Committees that never meet and have never been actively engaged. It is time to move beyond pathways and strategies that are never finalized and implemented.



The consequences of these shortcomings are significant and impact the daily lives of individuals and their families. It is these hardships that motivate people to protest and demand change. SNAG fully supports this demonstration and will continue to advocate for the rights and needs of individuals with disabilities, supported needs and special educational needs. We will continue to advocate for the rights and needs of our neurodiverse community. We will continue to advocate because we hear from them directly on a daily basis and we believe that we can and must do better.



Both the affected people and the hardworking professionals on the ground deserve more and better - and we will stand with them.



Please join us in standing with the community affected by these issues as ‘One Voice’ and urging the government to take immediate action on the issues they are raising. Together, we can strive for a better future where everyone has equitable access to the support and provisions they require.