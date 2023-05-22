Joint Pensioners Convention Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 22 May 2023 .

A Joint Pensioners Convention was recently launched at Transport House. The aim of the group is to work in a co-operative manner for the improvement of pensioners’ lives across the community.

The group consists of Unite the Union,GGCA, NASUWT Gibraltar, and the Gibraltar Senior Citizens Association.

A statement follows below:

Issues raised will be based on data collected through unstructured interviews and questionnaires, with the aim of working with the relevant authorities to resolve common problems that senior citizens may have.

The group will meet on a quarterly basis as a committee but will organise meetings with senior citizens at their centres and the JMH, with dates to be publicly announced.

The positions of chairperson and secretary will be equally shared and rotated on a yearly cycle.

Currently the chair is occupied by NASUWT Charlie Bishop and the Secretary‘a post by Unite the Union Michael Netto.