Young Shakespeare Company Week

Written by YGTV Team on 23 May 2023 .

The cast from the Young Shakespeare Company has been busy entertaining over 2500 students from Gibraltar’s upper primary and secondary schools with two daily performances of ‘Hamlet’ last week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The performances included an interactive session at the start,followed by a modern-day take on the play, with the cast using several students in the audience to play certain characters.

The group also hosted a workshop at the JohnMackintosh Hall Theatre as part of GibraltarCultural Services’ (GCS) development and educational programme. The workshop, which was attended by over 20 students from both Westside Comprehensive School and local theatre groups, focused on ‘acting Shakespeare’ and gave students the opportunity to work with professional actors to recreate scenes in ‘Hamlet’.

Once again GCS would like to thank the John Mackintosh Educational Trust for their generosity in sponsoring this fantastic educational project, as well as all the schools for their support during the week.





