Government Accuses GSD Of “Smear Campaign” Against Civil Servants

Written by YGTV Team on 30 May 2023 .

The Government has said that the GSD’s attempts to “unjustly bring the Government into disrepute, regardless of the consequences for Gibraltar’s reputation”, have escalated their “smear campaign” against Civil Servants by seeking to name them individually.

“The Government is confident that the individual in question is uniquely qualified to fulfil the requirements of their post and the GSD’s allegations to the contrary are entirely unfounded. As former Governor, the individual made all Civil Service appointments in Gibraltar. This is in addition to 8 overseas assignments in his time working for the FCDO spread around the world, providing a unique perspective, broad knowledge base and cultural awareness. In terms of academic qualifications, the individual holds an ILM level 7 (post-graduate degree equivalent) qualification in Strategic Leadership and Management and an ILM level 5 (degree equivalent) qualification in Coaching and Mentoring.



“The individual followed all relevant Civil Service Rules on business appointments. His application to the role was wholly endorsed by the Governor and the FCDO granted permission to take up the appointment on 31 March 2022. The individual accepted the role on an advisory basis as and when required and will therefore charge a fraction of the GSD’s flawed sums for his services.



“The benefit to the Government of this expert advice will come at a significantly lower cost than was sought by Mr Azopardi in his failed attempt to charge the taxpayer £400,000 a year to become Solicitor General. The public can judge Mr Azopardi’s criticism of this individual’s rate of £80 per hour for themselves.



“It is evident that the GSD are clueless regarding Government procurement procedures, as these were totally ignored under the GSD administration, which paid its consultants up to 1% of an illegal contract worth close to £1,000,000,000.00 (£1 billion), without tender and against EU public procurement requirements. That contract was terminated by this Government in 2012 on the basis that it was illegal not only in Gibraltar but under EU law.”



The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The hypocrisy of Mr Azopardi’s criticism of the employment of an expert to offer services to the Government on an advisory basis, in contrast to his own eye-watering illegal payments to consultants is beyond belief. In fact, his own hourly rate as a Parliamentarian is almost 3 times the hourly rate of this public servant. It is clear that the GSD have embarked on a smear campaign against Civil Servants to serve their own political agenda. The public can see it is just the same old disappointing GSD. Not ready to support things which are good for Gibraltar. Not ready for Government.’



