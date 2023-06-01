Additional Parking Spaces At Catalan Bay Secured For Bathing Season

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2023 .

The Government is advising all Catalan Bay beachgoers, that during the official bathing season this year, TNG Global will allow access to beachgoers wishing to park their cars in the area immediately to the east of the existing car parking area.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Following representations from Catalan Bay residents and beach users, the Government has engaged in discussions with TNG Global regarding the parking situation at Catalan Bay.

TNG Global have asked the Government to advise all Catalan Bay beachgoers, that during the official bathing season this year, TNG Global will allow access to beachgoers wishing to park their cars in the area immediately to the east of the existing car parking area. This area is being provided by TNG Global in order to facilitate additional parking spaces for beachgoers only. Overnight parking will not be allowed in this area and access to the area will be allowed only from 8am to 10pm on a daily basis.

TheMinister for the Environment,theHon Prof JohnCortes, said:“I would like to thankTNG Global for their understanding and for facilitating the extra parking spaces at Catalan Bay for the entire of the bathing season this year. This will undoubtedly benefit beach users and will be welcomed by all.”





