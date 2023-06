Royal Gibraltar Regiment Presentations

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2023 .

Today, His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL awarded The Governor’s Award for Merit to Lt Col (Retd) D.L. Collado OBE and Lt Col (Retd) E.A. Guerrero OBE JP for their meritorious service to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and, in particular, their long service as members of the Regimental Council.

The Governor also presented his Commission and Warrants to serving members of the Regiment.