Carnival Venezia Cruise Ship Visits Gibraltar During its Maiden Voyage

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2023 .

CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board, Kevin Bossino, welcomed the Carnival Venezia cruise ship on its inaugural cruise call to Gibraltar earlier today .

Gibraltar is one of the seven destinations the cruise ship will visit on its two-week-long maiden voyage from Barcelona to New York.



The Carnival Venezia arrived in Gibraltar from Malaga this morning at 07:00 and left at 15:30 to its next port of call in Lisbon.



The cruise ship has a maximum double-occupancy capacity of 5,260 passengers and 1,278 staff/crew over its 14 decks.



Mr Bossino met with the ship’s captain, Claudio Cupisti at the Cruise Terminal and engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques to commemorate this inaugural visit.



Minister for Business, Tourism and The Port, Vijay Daryanani, said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome an inaugural call to Gibraltar as it shows the constant work we are doing to attract new cruise business. We will see this continue as more new ships call into our Port. In this extremely competitive industry we have to keep on pushing, keep on marketing and keep on working hard.”



