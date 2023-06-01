Mayor Hosts Farewell Reception for Charities

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2023 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos, hosted representatives from Charities at a farewell reception at the Mayor’s Parlour.

His Worship has worked closely with many charitable organisations over his two-year tenure, supporting their campaigns and fund-raising activities, as well as hosting some of their cheque presentations and events at City Hall.



In his speech he thanked all the people involved in these charities who voluntarily do so much for our community. He told them he had been privileged to meet them and work along side them to cross promote the incredible work they do.



His Worship explained how engaging with these individuals and organisations had taught him so much more about what they do, which was above and beyond what we all take for granted. He therefore felt that this reception was in appreciation and celebration of them, their work, commitment and passion.



