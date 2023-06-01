Ministry of Justice and University of Gibraltar Launch Victim and Survivor Survey

Written by YGTV Team on 01 June 2023 .

The Ministry of Justice has launched a survey, in collaboration with the University of Gibraltar, aimed at victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

This research survey, commissioned by the Minister for Justice, the Honourable Samantha Sacramento, aims to gather valuable insight from experiences to inform the new National Domestic Abuse Strategy. Following the recent overhaul of the domestic abuse legislation, the Ministry for Justice is leading on an updated Domestic Abuse Strategy, this survey has been commissioned to inform the strategic working group how to better support victim and survivors of domestic, as part of the ongoing efforts to improve arrangements.



The Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento, has spearheaded the development of new legislation to comprehensively address domestic abuse. Recognising the importance of placing the voices of those with lived experience of domestic abuse in Gibraltar front and centre, the Minister is committed to ensuring their active involvement in shaping the forthcoming new Domestic Abuse Strategy.



Working with the University of Gibraltar, the Minister has commissioned a research survey to invite victims and survivors to share their views and provide input on their experiences of accessing services and support. The collected responses will be instrumental in further informing a robust strategy that addresses the unique challenges faced by victims and survivors in Gibraltar. The research will be led by Prof Zsolt Demetrovics, Chair of the Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming.



The survey is open to residents of Gibraltar aged 18 and over who are or have ever experienced domestic abuse. It has been carefully designed to ensure that participants’ perspectives and experiences are accurately captured. Participants are encouraged to provide honest opinions and feedback, as there are no right or wrong answers. All responses will remain anonymous, and participant identities will be strictly protected. In the second phase of this research project, interviews will be conducted with some of those participants of the study, who agree to share their experiences and views with the researchers.



The online survey is expected to take approximately 10 to 15 minutes to complete.



The survey is anonymous, however, those completing it also have the opportunity to thereafter be further interviewed by the University should they so wish.



Whereas the survey is an online survey, anyone needing assistance in completing the survey may contact:



The Ministry for Justice - 200 66481



Citizens’ Advice Bureau - 200 40006



Women in Need - 8018



The Ministry of Justice and the University of Gibraltar say they are grateful for the courage and openness of participants in sharing their experiences. The shared knowledge will contribute to the development of an inclusive and effective Domestic Abuse Strategy that addresses the unique needs of victims and survivors in Gibraltar.



To participate in the survey or for further information, please visit



https://unigib.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0HyHu2iKy2jwJ8O or contact the researchers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The closing date for the online survey is Friday 30th June 2023.



Minister Sacramento, in launching this survey today, highlighted the significance of victim participation, stating: “We want our strategy to be built on real experiences and sound evidence. By providing these valuable insights, victims and survivors who have been through this are helping us shape policies and services that truly meet their needs. Their views matter, and we are committed to ensuring that they are at the forefront of our efforts to combat domestic abuse. Participating in this research is a unique and important opportunity and I am grateful to all those who will help us shape future policy .”



Vice-Chancellor of the University of Gibraltar, Professor Catherine Bachleda, stated: "As a University we are delighted to be able to contribute to this important research, drawing on the unique strengths of our Centre of Excellence in Responsible Gaming, and look forward to be able to contribute to the development of a comprehensive Domestic Abuse strategy for Gibraltar.”



