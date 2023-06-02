Cancer Relief’s Carers Week Awareness Stand

Written by YGTV Team on 02 June 2023 .

As part of Carers Week, Cancer Relief will be holding an awareness stand at the Piazza on Monday 5th June 2023.

A statement from Cancer Relief follows below:

Carers Week is an annual U.K. campaign to raise awareness of what is caring, and to highlight the challenges unpaid carers face. Cancer Relief recognises the amazing contribution carers make to families and to our community. We want to encourage more people who are carers to access the support services we can offer to them, so they look after themselves as well as they do their loved ones.

On the day you will have the opportunity to speak to some of our nurses, have a chat with other carers, and find out information regarding support for carers through Cancer Relief and other charities in Gibraltar. We’d love to see you on the day and answer any questions you may have, we will also have a public suggestion box to find out what support you, our community, think is needed for carers in Gibraltar.





