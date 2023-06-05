Hassans Environment Prize Launched On World Environment Day 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2023 .

On World Environment Day, Hassans has launched the Hassans Environment Prize. On the same day in 2019, the firm formed a Gibraltar purpose trust known as the Hassans Environmental Trust to mark the firm’s 80th anniversary. The Trust bought £80,000 of Gibraltar Savings Bank Debentures and are delighted to now be in a position to allocate the accrued interest from this investment.

As explained in the launch video, presented by Tania Rahmany, Senior Associate at Hassans, the firm is offering up to 2 prizes, totaling £7,000, to fund innovative solutions, ideas and initiatives which contribute to at least one of the following:



· Climate change mitigation



· Sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources



· Transition to a circular economy, waste prevention and recycling



· Pollution prevention and control



· Biodiversity conservation and nature resource conservation including protection of healthy ecosystems



The Prize is open to individuals, companies, charities or educational organisations based in Gibraltar. A 1,000-word pitch must be submitted to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 30th June 2023 and if shortlisted, applicants will be invited to deliver a 15 minute presentation to the Trustees shortly after.



Tania Rahmany commented:



“We know that there are many people who want to help protect the environment in Gibraltar and we are excited to offer the Hassans Environment Prize to help bring these ideas to fruition. We wish all the applicants the very best of luck.”



Visit the following link to watch the launch video and view the criteria: https://www.gibraltarlaw.com/press-release/world-environment-day-2023-hassans-environment-prize/