SNAG Calls For Action On "Speech And Language Therapy Shortages"

Written by YGTV Team on 08 June 2023 .

Special Needs Action Group is calling on Government to address the "Speech and Language Therapy Shortages".

A statement from SNAG follows below:

The Special Needs Action Group is issuing this press release to draw attention to the severe lack of support for speech and language therapy in our health services. We strongly condemn the denial of direct intervention to children and young adults who face significant communication challenges on the basis of a shortage of available therapists.

Speech and Language Therapy is a critical service backed by global guidelines and extensive research. It is disheartening that many individuals may miss out on developing essential communication skills due to the scarcity of therapists. Every child deserves an equal and equitable opportunity to acquire these skills, and parents should rightfully expect appropriate support for their children. The current situation is a clear failure in providing the necessary assistance to those who require it.

St Martin's School, designated as the Special Educational Needs School in Gibraltar, has traditionally received support from Speech Therapists who not only provide guidance to teachers but also conduct group and individual therapy sessions. However, the scarcity of therapists has reached an alarming level, preventing them from visiting schools. This shortage extends beyond St Martin's School and affects all other schools and children in need of these vital services. It reflects a systemic failure that has persisted for years within our community, exacerbated by the growing number of children requiring therapy and the lack of adequate planning to address this issue. This scarcity is not limited to speech and language therapy but is seen across various specialties, causing a shortage of direct therapy provision in many areas.

Unfortunately, parents are left with no choice but to fund private therapy sessions, often seeking therapy provision across the border, as the government consistently fails to fulfill its obligations in providing the minimum therapy provision required for children and young adults. Parents should have the option to supplement their children's services, rather than struggling to access the services that the government should be providing. This inequitable situation disproportionately affects families who cannot afford these services or access them across the border, leaving their children without the necessary support they deserve.

Our community urgently requires accessible and comprehensive therapy services, fully funded and provided by the government, to ensure that every child receives the necessary assistance and support. The exceptional Speech Therapists deserve increased staffing and resources to alleviate the immense pressure they face. They should not be forced to prioritize one child over another due to limited resources.

We must put an end to the practice of "robbing Peter to give to Paul."

The future of our children relies on the support they receive to reach their full potential, regardless of their circumstances. We cannot further compromise their development due to a lack of proactive planning and implementation of necessary solutions. The affected individuals, families, and professionals are exhausted from hearing promises of potential solutions without tangible actions. The time for solutions is now.

We urge the Government to provide transparency and answer crucial questions: How has the number of Paediatric Speech and Language Therapists expanded over the past 15 years in relation to the increasing number of children and young adults requiring these services? What is the current complement of Paediatric Speech and Language Therapists within the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA), actively delivering direct therapy input? How many children and young adults below the age of 18 require these services? Additionally, how many Speech and Language Therapy Assistants/Aids have been employed in the last 15 years? It is vital to engage in open and transparent discussions about issues that profoundly impact many in our community. Only then can we proactively address these critical concerns.