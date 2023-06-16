  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Gibraltar National Day 2023 Children’s Fancy Dress Competition

Written by YGTV Team on .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) are  pleased to announce that a Children’s Fancy Dress Competition will take place at Casemates Square as part of the National Day celebrations on Sunday 10th September. 

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

The event will be open to children aged 11 and under. There will be two categories, as follows: 

  • Age 6 and under 
  • Ages 7 to 11  

All entries should display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively. Originality of  design, creativity and costume impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the  winners in each category.  

Participants are required to arrive at Casemates Square no later than 9.30am, with judging to  commence at 10.00am. 

The winners will receive a trophy and gift vouchers and all entrants will receive a participation  medal.  

Registration Forms are available from: 

Completed forms are to be submitted via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or handed in at the John  Mackintosh Hall Reception by Tuesday 5th September 2023. 



