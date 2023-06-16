Gibraltar National Day 2023 Children’s Fancy Dress Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2023 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) are pleased to announce that a Children’s Fancy Dress Competition will take place at Casemates Square as part of the National Day celebrations on Sunday 10th September.

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

The event will be open to children aged 11 and under. There will be two categories, as follows:

Age 6 and under

Ages 7 to 11

All entries should display the red and white colours prominently, if not exclusively. Originality of design, creativity and costume impact will form the criteria upon which the judges will select the winners in each category.

Participants are required to arrive at Casemates Square no later than 9.30am, with judging to commence at 10.00am.

The winners will receive a trophy and gift vouchers and all entrants will receive a participation medal.

Registration Forms are available from:

www.culture.gi/forms

The John Mackintosh Hall Reception, 308 Main Street

Completed forms are to be submitted via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception by Tuesday 5th September 2023.





