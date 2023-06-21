SNAG Urges Government To Introduce Morning Sessions For Early Birds Nursery Pre Pre Schoolers

Written by YGTV Team on 21 June 2023 .

The Special Needs Action Group has called for introduction of Morning Sessions for Early Birds Nursery Pre Pre Schoolers in September (ages 2-3).

A statement from SNAG follows below:



The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) is urging the government to introduce morning sessions for children entering Early Birds Nursery (EBN) as part of the pre pre-school intake (ages 2 to 3). SNAG has highlighted the need for more flexible timing options to better accommodate the young children and optimize their learning experience.



In 2021, SNAG actively advocated for the inclusion of morning sessions for pre pre-schoolers in EBN. Recognising the reasons why the traditional afternoon sessions from 1-3pm were not ideal for many parents and young children. SNAG raised these concerned directly with the Department for many months and then voiced these concerns through media interviews, press releases, and a public online petition. Subsequently, a morning class for pre pre-schoolers was then introduced in September 2021, offering parents the option to enroll their children in a more optimal learning time (9-11am).



However, to the disappointment of SNAG (despite many requests for continuation of the morning provision in 2022) and numerous parents, no morning classes were offered for pre pre-schoolers entering EBN in 2022. Many parents expressed their discontent to us with the lack of availability and consistency in the timing options provided with the previous year but they did not have an option.



SNAG now calls upon the government to consider offering the same opportunity to the new entrants of EBN pre pre-school as it did to the entrants of 2021 and their families. By providing morning sessions as an alternative, parents would have the choice to enroll their children in a time slot that better suits their needs and enhances their children's learning potential.



We firmly believe that offering morning sessions for pre pre-schoolers at Early Birds Nursery is crucial for the well-being and educational development of these young children. We urge the government to take into account the positive impact this change can have on both the children and their parents, the positive impact it has had on the morning intake of 2021 and provide the necessary provisions to make morning sessions available for those who need it moving forward.



Given that it is almost the end of term, we would welcome clarity from the Government as to whether these morning allocations will be available for those EBN pre pre-schoolers that require them in the new intake starting September 2023.



SNAG remains committed to working collaboratively with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the concerns and needs of those that it supports are addressed and met effectively.