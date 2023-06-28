SNAG Urges Authorities to Address Accessibility Issues In All Beaches

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2023 .

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) says it is “deeply concerned” about the ongoing accessibility issues and the lack of accessible equipment on our beaches. The group says that, “despite consistent efforts by SNAG members to engage with authorities and offer solutions, the relevant authorities have failed to adequately address these pressing concerns.”

A statement continued:



“One of the primary issues affecting the service is the lack of maintenance and user-friendly access to beach equipment. It is crucial that all equipment is properly maintained during the off-season and undergoes regular maintenance throughout the summer months to ensure its usability.



“Presently, some of the equipment is in a dire state and requires immediate replacement. Repairs such as tire replacements and puncture repairs are necessary, and equipment should be cleaned and prepared at the end of each day to ensure its readiness for the following day's use.



“Additionally, implementing user-friendly methods to access beach attendants is essential as seeking assistance can be challenging. The placement of clear signage across all beaches, providing information on available services and access points, will greatly benefit both local residents and tourists.



“While the beach accessibility service may appear satisfactory on paper, the reality is far from adequate. SNAG questions why these issues persist every year and why the equipment is not properly maintained or prepared for the summer season. The lack of urgency and complacency displayed in addressing these matters is deeply concerning. Reactive measures that only address issues when brought to public attention, rather than adopting a proactive approach to prevent recurring problems, is a recurring theme in disability service provision and accessibility issues locally.



“Furthermore, the recent works at Eastern Beach have exacerbated the difficulties faced this year, highlighting poor planning and a lack of consideration for accessibility, preventing equitable enjoyment of the beach for all members of our community. It is disheartening to witness private ventures prioritising financial gain over providing a proper service to the disabled community.



“Regrettably, SNAG recognises that these issues are unlikely to be resolved this year. Disabled individuals and their families will continue to face daily challenges and voice their concerns to the authorities, as they have been doing for years. It is disheartening that such recurring issues persist as the norm.



“SNAG strongly urges the relevant authorities to take immediate action to address the accessibility issues on all beaches. The disabled community deserves an inclusive and enjoyable summer experience, free from the need to express their discontent over the disregard given to their needs.”