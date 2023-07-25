‘Borders And Boundaries’ - Patuka Press Issue New Call For Submissions

Written by YGTV Team on 25 July 2023 .

Following the recent launch of the ‘Shit Jobs’ anthology of Gibraltarian writing, Patuka Press is pleased to announce ‘Borders and Boundaries’ as the theme of its next publication.

Borders and boundaries, in one form or another, whether tangible or intangible, mark our experience - these could be political/physical frontiers, which have been central to Gibraltar’s history, or less obvious boundaries such as linguistic or class divisions.

Submissions must be no longer than 2,500 words. They can be in English, Spanish or Llanito. Fiction and creative non-fiction submissions will be accepted and, for the first time, the Press is also accepting poems. Submissions must be in Times New Roman, with font size 12 points and double spaced. Please send as either pdf. or Word document to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The deadline is the 15th October, 2023.

The aim of Patuka Press is to publish and promote Gibraltarian writing, to record literary responses to everyday Gibraltarian experience and to help preserve Llanito. Its publications aim to boost and develop Gibraltarian literature.

A spokesperson said: “We were very happy with the response to our first publication which saw 18 local writers tackling the theme of ‘Shit Jobs’. The pamphlet was recently launched by Patuka member Gabriel Moreno at the new BookGem premises and more orders are coming in from local retailers for extra stock. We hope this new call for submissions will inspire a similar response.”

The editorial team for this journal includes writers Gabriel Moreno, M. G. Sanchez, Jonathan Teuma and Giordano Durante.

The pamphlet will be released before Christmas.