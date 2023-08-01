Port Responds To Oil Spill Incident In Bay

Written by YGTV Team on 01 August 2023 .

The Captain of the Port has suspended operations at the Gibraltar Port this morning following an oil spill incident in the bay.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Gibraltar Port Authority has initiated its oil spill contingency plan in conjunction with the Department of Environment and response operations are currently underway. Spanish authorities have been notified as part of the automatic procedure.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:22am in the southern part of the Western Anchorage, when a vessel taking bunkers experienced an overflow of its tanks. The quantities of oil are currently unquantified.

The Department of Environment are closely monitoring developments and lifeguards are on alert for oil on the Western shoreline. Red flags are flying at Camp Bay and Little Bay as it is expected that some oil will reach the shore in these areas. Bathers are urged to be cautious even if Yellow flags are flying.

Caution is also advised for those at sea on pleasure boats and when fishing from a boat or from shore.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.






