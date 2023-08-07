Substantial Improvement Made Over The Weekend At Rosia Bay
The Department of Environment has been on site in the area of Rosia Bay this weekend, supervising works to clean stranded oil from the coastline.
A statement from the Government follows below:
Substantial improvement has been made over the weekend. Contaminated rocks and rubble have been individually assessed, with many being removed for cleaning off-site before being returned to their original location. Rocks containing marine life are cleaned manually on-site to minimise disruption to the coastal environment.
There are currently no significant free floating sheen patches at sea. This is being constantly monitored.