Substantial Improvement Made Over The Weekend At Rosia Bay

Written by YGTV Team on 07 August 2023 .

The Department of Environment has been on site in the area of Rosia Bay this weekend, supervising works to clean stranded oil from the coastline.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Substantial improvement has been made over the weekend. Contaminated rocks and rubble have been individually assessed, with many being removed for cleaning off-site before being returned to their original location. Rocks containing marine life are cleaned manually on-site to minimise disruption to the coastal environment.

There are currently no significant free floating sheen patches at sea. This is being constantly monitored.





