Action For Housing Welcome Europa Accommodation Block Announcement

Written by YGTV Team on 15 August 2023 .

Action For Housing have welcomed the announcement of an accommodation block that could house key workers and homeless men.

Below follows a statement from Action For Housing:

We welcome the announcement made by Government saying it has filed plans for an accommodation block that could house key workers and homeless men.

The block will be situated at Europa point and according to the announcement will provide 256 beds in over 110 rooms.

The construction of this facility is long overdue given that the construction of such a facility was announced by government in October 2020 at which time they said they would construct a 20 storey 665 bed hostel at the site of the MOT Centre

This never materialised and we very much hope that this one will.

If indeed it goes ahead we wish to know how many beds will be earmarked for homeless single men. We also wish to know whether these allocations will be subject to those homeless men who have been approved as such by the Housing Allocation Committee after the established procedure.

We also wish to know whether these allocations will be temporary and only until such time as the occupants reach the top of the waiting list and given permanent allocations.

And lastly we wish to know whether government plans to accommodate in this new faciliy those who now live at the Oueens Hotel Hostel, and if this should not be possible because the Queens Hotel Hostel is demolished before the new facility becomes available where will these persons be housed.