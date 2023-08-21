  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Minister For Armed Forces Arrives In Gibraltar

The Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey MP,  arrived in Gibraltar this afternoon for a routine visit to British Forces Gibraltar. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Minister for the Armed Forces last visited BF(G) in Sep 2020. 

This will be a short visit en route to a subsequent destination in Africa. - For security reasons, advance notice of visit details will not be released. 

Since his last visit: 

  • There has been a three-fold increase in Maritime usage with around 80 ships  and 6 submarines visiting each year. 
  • The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron has brought into service two Patrol  Launches, HMS CUTLASS and DAGGER, specifically designed for Gibraltar. 
  • There has been a two-fold increase in the number of troops visiting to train,  with around 2,300 expected this year, making use of the unique subterranean  training in Gibraltar’s tunnels.  
  • The MOD/ RAF Gibraltar supported Gibraltar through the COVID crisis with  the movement of vaccines. 
  • Pedestrian and bicycle access has been maintained across Winston Churchill  Avenue, following the opening of the Kingsway Tunnel. 
  • The Tower at HM Naval Base has been renovated, winning a Heritage Award.
  • £40-50m of infrastructure projects has been committed to, with projects in the  design phase to refurbish the South Mole, replace communications  infrastructure and re-instate the Kings Lines Oil Fuel Depot.  



