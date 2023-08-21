Minister For Armed Forces Arrives In Gibraltar
The Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey MP, arrived in Gibraltar this afternoon for a routine visit to British Forces Gibraltar.
A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:
Minister for the Armed Forces last visited BF(G) in Sep 2020.
This will be a short visit en route to a subsequent destination in Africa. - For security reasons, advance notice of visit details will not be released.
Since his last visit:
- There has been a three-fold increase in Maritime usage with around 80 ships and 6 submarines visiting each year.
- The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron has brought into service two Patrol Launches, HMS CUTLASS and DAGGER, specifically designed for Gibraltar.
- There has been a two-fold increase in the number of troops visiting to train, with around 2,300 expected this year, making use of the unique subterranean training in Gibraltar’s tunnels.
- The MOD/ RAF Gibraltar supported Gibraltar through the COVID crisis with the movement of vaccines.
- Pedestrian and bicycle access has been maintained across Winston Churchill Avenue, following the opening of the Kingsway Tunnel.
- The Tower at HM Naval Base has been renovated, winning a Heritage Award.
- £40-50m of infrastructure projects has been committed to, with projects in the design phase to refurbish the South Mole, replace communications infrastructure and re-instate the Kings Lines Oil Fuel Depot.