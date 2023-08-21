Minister For Armed Forces Arrives In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 21 August 2023 .

The Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey MP, arrived in Gibraltar this afternoon for a routine visit to British Forces Gibraltar.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Minister for the Armed Forces last visited BF(G) in Sep 2020.

This will be a short visit en route to a subsequent destination in Africa. - For security reasons, advance notice of visit details will not be released.

Since his last visit:

There has been a three-fold increase in Maritime usage with around 80 ships and 6 submarines visiting each year.

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron has brought into service two Patrol Launches, HMS CUTLASS and DAGGER, specifically designed for Gibraltar.

There has been a two-fold increase in the number of troops visiting to train, with around 2,300 expected this year, making use of the unique subterranean training in Gibraltar’s tunnels.

The MOD/ RAF Gibraltar supported Gibraltar through the COVID crisis with the movement of vaccines.

Pedestrian and bicycle access has been maintained across Winston Churchill Avenue, following the opening of the Kingsway Tunnel.

The Tower at HM Naval Base has been renovated, winning a Heritage Award.

£40-50m of infrastructure projects has been committed to, with projects in the design phase to refurbish the South Mole, replace communications infrastructure and re-instate the Kings Lines Oil Fuel Depot.





