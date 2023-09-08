Government “Disappointed” that Bus Drivers Remain on Strike

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2023 .

The Government says it is disappointed that, after a “very positive meeting today”, the Bus Drivers remain on strike.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "The Bus Drivers know we are ready to negotiate and we have an offer of a meeting for Tuesday. We can resolve it, but not under the threat of strike action. As it is, we all lose. The public have no Bus service. The drivers, have no pay from the company, and no overtime, only strike pay. The union, are having to pay strike pay. The Government, has no bus service for the public. The environment suffers too, as more people have to take to their cars for essential travel. I therefore urge the Bus Drivers to call off the strike and return to the negotiating table not to make demands but to genuinely seek solutions. We remain at the table ready to negotiate as soon as they lift the strike. We will be reasonable. So should they be."